Tar Heels offer four-star center in 2025 recruiting class

After showing interest in four-star recruit Malachi Moreno for months, the UNC basketball program is taking the next steps in his recruitment.

On Monday afternoon, Moreno took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce he has received an offer from the Tar Heels. Moreno is one of two players to earn an offer from the Tar Heels on Monday, joining shooting guard Braylon Mullins. Both offers came just a few days after the Tar Heels were on the recruiting trail watching prospects during the open period.

It comes after the Tar Heels have been showing interest in Moreno for months now in his recruitment.

Excited & humbled to receive an offer from the University of North Carolina! Thank you to Coach Davis, Coach May, and the rest of the staff for believing in me! Go Heels! #GoTarHeels 🤍🐏@GCwarhawksbball @IndianaElite pic.twitter.com/DI1IrmPX35 — Malachi Moreno (@malachimoreno24) May 20, 2024

The 6-foot-11, 210-pound Moreno hails out of Georgetown, Kentucky, rated as a four-star recruit. He is ranked No. 27 overall, the No. 3 center, and No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

He’s the 11th player to receive an offer from UNC in the 2025 recruiting class as the Tar Heels are still seeking their first commitment. It’s still early but the process will continue for Davis and his staff, hoping that they can have a big class overall.

Moreno also has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, NC State, and Louisville among others.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire