Tar Heels off to best ACC start in eight seasons

The UNC men’s basketball team is quietly atop the ACC.

With their latest victory, an 86-70, closer-than-expected Wednesday night clash with Louisville, Carolina (14-3, 6-0) won its seventh-consecutive game and sixth conference game. No ACC opponent has come closer to beating the Tar Heels than Florida State, a 70-62 Tar Heel victory back on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Last year, UNC trudged through ACC play and didn’t get into a rhythm until time ran out.

This year, UNC’s off to its best start since the 2015-2016 season. Apologies if this provokes any painful memories, but that was the year Marcus Paige tied the title game against Villanova in the closing seconds. What happened next sent Philadelphia into cheers and Chapel Hill into tears.

Carolina can continue this streak on Saturday in Massachusetts, as it plays Boston College for a 2:15 p.m. ET tip-off. The Eagles (11-6, 2-4), despite their sub-.500 conference record, have the ACC’s sixth-best scoring offense at 78 points per game.

The Tar Heels did a stellar job containing Louisville’s strong perimeter shooting in the first half of Wednesday night’s matchup, then got a little complacent on defense.

Boston College is a significantly better team than Louisville. If UNC isn’t careful, the Eagles could play villian on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire