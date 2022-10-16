Tar Heels move up in USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll

The UNC football program made its debut in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll a week ago following the win over Miami on the road.

And now, a week later they are movin’ on up after beating Duke on the road.

North Carolina moved up three spots from No.25 to No. 22 in the updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll that was released on Sunday. This is the second week UNC has been ranked in the polls and the highest ranking of those two weeks.

With a 6-1 record and a 3-0 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Tar Heels have set themselves up in a position to control their own destiny. If they out, they will find themselves playing in Charlotte in December for the ACC title.

Five ACC teams are named in the coaches poll led by No. 5 Clemson, No. 13 Wake Forest, No. 14 Syracuse, No. 22 North Carolina, and No. 23 NC State.

Here is the updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following the results of Week 7:

  1. Georgia (43 first-place votes)

  2. Ohio State (17)

  3. Michigan (1)

  4. Tennessee (2)

  5. Clemson

  6. Alabama

  7. Ole Miss

  8. TCU

  9. Oregon

  10. UCLA

  11. Oklahoma State

  12. USC

  13. Wake Forest

  14. Syracuse

  15. Utah

  16. Penn State

  17. Kansas State

  18. Kentucky

  19. Cincinnati

  20. Illinois

  21. Texas

  22. North Carolina

  23. NC State

  24. Mississippi State

  25. Tulane

Drop outs:

No. 20 Kansas; No. 23 Baylor.

Receiving some votes:

Louisiana State 51; Central Florida 33; Kansas 30; South Carolina 24; Purdue 23; Maryland 15; Liberty 12; Washington 9; Baylor 7; Coastal Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; South Alabama 3; Arkansas 3; Texas-San Antonio 1.

