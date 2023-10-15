Tar Heels move into Top 10 of US LBM Coaches Poll after 6-0 start

The North Carolina Tar Heels are back inside the Top 10 for the first time since the start of the 2021 college football season.

With Saturday’s 41-31 win over Miami, the Tar Heels moved to 6-0 on the season. They also moved up in the US LBM Coaches Poll as well.

The Tar Heels are up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10 in the latest poll, their highest ranking of the season so far.

UNC is still the second-highest-ranked team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, behind only No. 4 Florida State. Duke is up one spot to No. 17 while Louisville fell to No. 21. The Hurricanes dropped out of the poll with their second-straight loss.

Week 7 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Washington State Cougars; No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats; No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks;

Others Receiving Votes

James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1;

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire