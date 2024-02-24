Tar Heels move down in USA TODAY Sports Bracketology

The North Carolina Tar Heels will begin their stretch of five regular season games to close out the 2023-24 regular season. From there, they will partake in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and NCAA Tournament, in hopes of cutting down the net in April.

It’s simple for the Tar Heels. Win out and they will be outright ACC champions. That would also help boost their NCAA Tournament resume.

Going into Saturday’s game at Virginia, the Tar Heels are a consensus No. 2 seed per Bracket Matrix, right where the selection committee had them in the initial top 16 reveal last week. But one big publication doesn’t think as highly of the Tar Heels.

In the updated USA TODAY Sports mock bracket released on Friday, the Tar Heels have slipped to a No. 3 seed. They have UNC slotted in the Midwest Region as the No. 3 behind No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Iowa State. The Cyclones have jumped the Tar Heels in this bracket.

As for the ACC, they have four teams in the bracket with Duke as a No. 3 seed, Clemson a No. 7 seed, and Virginia a No. 9. Wake Forest is one of the first four teams out but has a HUGE game against Duke this weekend at home.

