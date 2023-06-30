Tar Heels miss out on four-star tight end

After North Carolina received some good news regarding a three-star wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class, they couldn’t make it two-straight commitments on Thursday night.

Just hours after Keenan Jackson committed to North Carolina, Mack Brown and his staff found out their fate for a four-star tight end. And they lost a recruiting battle to Rutgers.

Tight end Korey Duff Jr. ended his recruitment by pledging a verbal commitment to Rutgers on Thursday night. He picked the Scarlett Knights over UNC and Miami in the recruitment but did have a total of 23 offers total.

Duff Jr. is a New York native, so staying close to home was a big factor in his decision. He did take a visit to UNC in his recruitment as he was on campus the weekend of June 9th and he visited Rutgers the weekend before that.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The four-star recruit is ranked No. 341 nationally, the No. 17 tight end and No. 2 player in the state of New York per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire