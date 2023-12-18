Tar Heels lose out on offensive lineman transfer

The North Carolina Tar Heels added one offensive lineman out of the transfer portal already, with former Georgia tackle Austin Blaske committing last week. And they were hoping that they could add another.

On Monday, the Tar Heels lost out on a big offensive lineman from North Texas as Howard Sampson made his decision and picked TCU over the Tar Heels. Sampson took to Twitter to announce he will stay in-state after playing at North Texas for the past two seasons.

Sampson was a big target for the Tar Heels in the transfer portal as they looked to solidify the offensive line. He had a connection with UNC already as Randy Clements was on the Mean Green staff and helped recruit the offensive lineman. While he was at North Texas for two years, Sampson didn’t see a whole lot of playing time and appeared in just two games this past season.

With the visit period now in a dead period for a few weeks, UNC is hoping to land at least one more commitment before it reopens.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire