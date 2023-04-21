Tar Heels lose another player to transfer portal

For the second-straight day, the North Carolina Tar Heels’ football team has lost a player to the transfer portal.

With the portal re-opening on Saturday, it’s already been a very active one in college football. And now the Tar Heels have two players in the portal as Gabe Stephens joined Don Chapman.

The redshirt sophomore played the ‘Jack’ position in UNC’s defense and appeared in the spring game on Saturday. Stephens had reps with the second team during that game and did not make any appearances last season. He redshirted in the 2021 season.

The former four-star recruit committed to UNCback in February of 2020 as part of the 2021 class.

As for the depth, the Tar Heels do have options at the ‘Jack’ position including Kaimon Rucker. They also added transfer Amari Gainer from Florida State as well.

The transfer portal window will stay open until April 30th but it’s hard to tell if any more players from North Carolina will enter the portal or if the program will be in pursuit of any players in the portal.

