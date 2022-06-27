Tar Heels land in top-7 for in-state 2023 wide receiver

The UNC football program and Mack Brown continue its pursuit of the top talent in the state of North Carolina and took the right step with another target on Monday.

2023 three-star wide receiver Nathan Leacock announced a top-7 that included the Tar Heels.

The other programs that made the cut are NC State, Mississippi State, Michigan, West Virginia, Florida and Tennessee.

Leacock is ranked as the No. 18 prospect in North Carolina in the 247Sports rankings.

Tar Heels in the top seven for 2023 3⭐️ in-state WR Nathan Leacock pic.twitter.com/dJr7y6P2rJ — Anthony Pagnotta (Flounder) (@HTBAnthony) June 27, 2022

Leacock took an official visit to North Carolina last weekend, June 17. He has also visited Michigan and Tennessee officially.

The Tar Heels currently have seven commitments in the 2023 recruiting class and are coming off of two very big recruiting weekends.

