Tar Heels land four-star RB in 2024 class

Mack Brown and the UNC football program hosted a big recruiting weekend in Chapel Hill, giving prospects a look at the program and campus.

On Monday, the program added their biggest recruit yet for the 2024 class with the commitment of four-star running back Davion Gause. The Hollywood, Florida native committed to North Carolina on Monday, fresh off the visit to Chapel Hill, his first on campus.

The visit was enough to win over the prospect and having him verbally commit to be the latest to join the 2024 class. Gause had a total of 30 offers including from Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan. Miami and Notre Dame among others.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back is ranked No. 255 nationally, No. 20 running back and No. 40 player in the state of Florida per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Gause becomes the fourth player to commit to North Carolina in the 2024 class, one that ranks No. 34 overall and sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire