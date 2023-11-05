Tar Heels jump back into AP Poll after Campbell thumping

The UNC football team turned in a dominating performance on Saturday afternoon, demolishing in-state FCS opponent Campbell University by a 59-7 mark.

Carolina and the Camels were tied at seven after the opening quarter, only for the Tar Heels to rattle off 52 unanswered points. UNC running back Omarion Hampton reached 1,000 rushing yards on the season, quarterback Drake Maye threw four touchdowns on a quarter of his completions, while the defense actually didn’t look too shabby.

With their dominating performance, the Tar Heels actually made a small move back into the rankings.

On Sunday afternoon, UNC appeared at 24th in the latest AP Poll.

How long Carolina remains ranked, this time, remains to be seen. UNC doesn’t have a great track record winning games as a ranked team – just see the UVA and Georgia Tech games earlier this year.

The Tar Heels welcome archrival Duke to Kenan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. Carolina’s dominated the rivalry as of recent, winning four straight matchups, including a 38-35 victory in Durham last year.

Saturday could be another big UNC victory, as star Duke quarterback Riley Leonard is expected to miss an extended period of time with a toe injury.

As the Tar Heel faithful know very well, though, no game is a guaranteed victory. Maybe a ranking is enough momentum to push for another ACC title.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire