Tar Heels in ‘great shape’ for in-state football prospect

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are putting together a solid 2024 recruiting class with 13 commitments already. The latest commitment was from a three-star quarterback as UNC finally landed a player at that position in this class.

With a long ways to go until the 2024 cycle is over, North Carolina still has more options left on the board. The class isn’t completed yet and Brown and the staff will look to keep adding.

A player that UNC is still involved in is three-star athlete Curtis Simpson.

The Kings Mountain, North Carolina native has 11 offers in his recruitment right now and is seeing his stock rise a little bit. While he’s in no rush to make a decision, the Tar Heels appear to be in good shape per a recruiting analyst.

Rivals’ writer Adam Friedman mentioned Simpson in his ‘three-point stance’ article that was recently released and had this to say about UNC:

Curtis Simpson: Pass rushing is the name of the game for Simpson, and he’ll be a major asset for whatever college program lands his commitment. A very lean 6-foot-4, Simpson is extremely explosive off the line of scrimmage and has a variety of pass-rushing moves to be able to get by offensive linemen and into the backfield. He has great length and there is a lot to like about his potential as an impact player in passing situations. North Carolina is in great shape in his recruitment right now.

That last line is the important part as it sounds like the Tar Heels are the favorites to land him once he’s ready to decide.

