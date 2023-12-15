Tar Heels getting much-needed, offensive reinforcement for Duke’s Mayo Bowl

When the UNC football team started its 2023 campaign 6-0, it had sights set on something greater than just any old bowl game.

Carolina was ranked 10th in the AP Poll after Week 6, putting it ahead of current College Football Playoff team Alabama. There was still an outside chance, but the Tar Heels were attempting to defy the odds and make the CFP.

A loss to UVA put a major dent in those hopes, while a loss to Georgia Tech the following week ended them. Regular season-ending defeats against Clemson and N.C. State – also in consecutive weeks – slipped UNC from a possible New Years’ Six bowl to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Several Carolina stars and highly-ranked NFL Draft prospects, most notably Devontez Walker and Drake Maye, have opted out. Their sights are set on staying healthy for long NFL careers. While it’d be great to see the electric duo playing, I don’t blame either of them for looking ahead in the future.

The Tar Heels are getting one important part of their offense back for their bowl game, though, as sophomore wide receiver Kobe Paysour will return from a broken foot sustained in mid-October.

Paysour was one of UNC’s top receivers before he injured himself, catching 22 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns in just five games. He still sits ahead of Carolina’s number two tight end in John Copenhaver, who played in all 12 regular-season games and finished with 279 receiving yards.

Particularly with Walker opting out, Paysour’s likely going to be looked to more in the passing game. He has an early opportunity to develop rapport with new UNC QB1 Conner Harrell, who takes over for Maye.

