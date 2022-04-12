Tar Heels getting involved with 2024 5-star prospect

While the UNC basketball program is heavily involved with the class of 2023, one member of the 2024 class is starting to hear from the Tar Heels.

Jason Asemota is a new name to the UNC basketball recruiting board and a prospect that the coaching staff was expecting to watch this past weekend during the first live evaluation period.

The 6-foot-8 small forward plays for Hillcrest (AZ) Prep and the Expressions Elite AAU Program on the Nike EYBL Circuit.

Duke, Kansas, Baylor, and Kentucky were some of the other notable programs that were expected to watch the five-star prospect.

Duke, Kansas, Baylor, Kentucky, UNC, among the several schools that will watch Five-star junior and consensus Top-25 prospect Jason Asemota this weekend, source told @Stockrisers. Was a potential reclass to 2023, but will stay put in 2024. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 8, 2022

Asemota is ranked No. 12 in the class of 2024 rankings for 247Sports and the No. 5 small forward.

He averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game as he helped lead Hillcrest to a 31-3 record this past season.

Asemota already holds numerous offers including Kansas, Oregon, Arizona State, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Memphis among others.

Asemota recently talked with Zagsblog.com to discuss what he’s looking for in a college.

“If the college is really into the basketball program and everything off the court,” Asemota said. “Education-wise, if basketball doesn’t work out, what I can really get out of the college that I go to. I just want a coach that believes in me as much as I believe in myself. That’s what I’m looking forward to in my upcoming visits.”

While he is no rush to make a decision, he is someone to potentially keep an eye on for North Carolina.

