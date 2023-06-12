Tar Heels getting a dual threat: Verot's Timmy Lawson commits for football and baseball

Timmy Lawson started playing baseball at 3 years old. He took up football at 6.

The Bishop Verot rising senior plans to keep that going through college, committing to play both sports at North Carolina earlier this week.

“I’ve been juggling both forever,” Lawson said.

MORE: If NFL teams could draft Southwest Florida high school players in 2023, who would they pick?

It wasn’t always a guarantee as those hopes depended on his recruitment. Lawson, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end, saw his football recruiting explode this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He fielded offers from Mississippi State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Indiana, Iowa and Pitt, among others. UNC offered him in March.

“When I first visited there, my family loved the campus, I loved the campus,” Lawson said of Chapel Hill.

Timmy Lawson, Bishop Verot football

The opportunity to play baseball as well was an enticing benefit and made him happy about his decision and excited for college.

“I think it was the perfect fit,” Lawson said.

Verot football head coach Richie Rode was proud of how his player handled a tricky recruiting process.

“They’re getting a really, really quality individual who’s going to give to their program in a lot of different ways,” he said.

Lawson dedicated himself to the weight room, putting on 25 to 30 pounds, which went a long way in the eyes of recruiters.

Advertisement

“I think people thought he was more of a prospect,” Rode said. “It’s not even a future potential – he’s right now.”

Bishop Verot’s Timmy Lawson (16) gets around two Lehigh High School defenders during their game on Friday night in Fort Myers, Friday, September 2, 2022.(Chris Tilley Photo)

Lawson is rated by football recruiting services as at least 3 stars across the board, and one coach who came through Verot said he viewed him as the No. 1 tight end prospect in the country, according to Rode.

In 20 games for the Vikings, Lawson has caught 55 balls for 767 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has received The News-Press All-Area First Team honors for football offense in back-to-back years.

READ: Introducing The News-Press 2022 All-Area Football Offense Team

Lawson said that coaches he met with liked his physicality and size.

Advertisement

Rode said his natural talent is evident, but he has intangibles that go beyond that.

“His God-given ability is very clear, and he’s so coachable and he’s so relentless at working,” he said.

Rode and his coaching staff never discouraged Lawson from his baseball pursuit – conversely, they saw the positive in it.

“Timmy plays zero baseball in the fall, and he plays zero football in the spring,” he said. “To see an older, throwback kid like that get attention is awesome.”

Bishop Verot's Timmy Lawson delivers a pitch at the First Look High School Showdown in Phoenix, Ariz.

“People find good talent,” Rode added.

Lawson pitched in 10 games for the Vikings last season, going 2-0 with a 1.94 ERA over 21.2 innings with 36 strikeouts and 20 walks.

Advertisement

Lawson’s recruitment, as well as the attention to 4-star Verot quarterback Carter Smith, has been a boon to the program.

“It’s special,” Rode said. “You love to show off your program and your campus to college coaches, and we got a lot of them through here in the spring.”

That serves as a “double benefit,” allowing other athletes on the football team to get looks they might not have received otherwise, he said.

Lawson described the process as fun but stressful, and he is plenty motivated to move forward with the Vikings in some big aspirations for the season ahead – his final year of high school.

“I’m mostly looking forward to a state championship game because I think that’s where we’re headed,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Bishop Verot's Timmy Lawson commits to UNC for football and baseball