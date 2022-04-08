Tar Heels getting big visit from four-star DT this weekend

The North Carolina football program will be hosting another big time visitor this weekend in addition to four-star safety Michael Daughtery.

2023 four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett will also be on campus this weekend in Chapel Hill visiting UNC. Jarrett has offers from Georgia, North Carolina, Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Miami (Fla), Penn State, Tennessee and many more.

Jarrett was also on UNC’s campus twice last summer.

2023 4 star DT Jamaal Jarrett will take big visit to #UNC this weekend and then heads to #Clemson Monday where he should be officially offered. #UGA team to beat in my opinion. — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) April 8, 2022

Jarrett has been a big time prospect on North Carolina’s recruiting board for much of the past year and the Tar Heels sit in a good spot for the four-star DT along with Georgia, but it may be difficult to keep Jarrett in-state after a recent visit to Georgia.

Rivals national writer Adam Gorney recently took a look at Jarrett’s recruitment.

Georgia and North Carolina are the front-runners for Jamaal Jarrett and while I’m never going to count out coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels for an in-state prospect, the Bulldogs look tough to beat. He had such a great experience there for two days getting to know the coaches and players, sitting in on meetings and experiencing everything Georgia has to offer. If I had to pick right now, Georgia is clearly the frontrunner.

North Carolina has one commitment in the class of 2023 from quarterback Tad Hudson.

