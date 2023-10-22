Tar Heels will take on Georgia Tech in primetime football battle

There’s a soggy mood over Chapel Hill, with the formerly-Top 10 UNC football squad suffering an inexcusable, 31-27 defeat against 1-win UVA on Saturday night.

The result was classic Carolina – tons of hype, a high ranking, only to underwhelm. There’s been so many instances in recent years where the Tar Heels have played down to their opponents – see Georgia Tech last year.

Last year, the Yellow Jackets swarmed into Chapel Hill with hopes of derailing UNC’s momentum. Georgia Tech was 4-6, while the Tar Heels were ranked with hopes of a College Football Playoff in their back pockets.

The Yellow Jackets emerged with a 21-17 win, while UNC started a string of four consecutive losses to end a once-promising season.

Guess what? The Tar Heels have to face Georgia Tech again. This time, it’ll be going down at 8 p.m. in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Our game at Georgia Tech this Saturday will kick off at 8 pm and air on ACC Network 🐏#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/GUc5l2xZsd — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) October 22, 2023

UNC’s ranked, so a win should come easy, right?

Wrong. If anything, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Yellow Jackets hand Carolina its second consecutive loss (on the season and in the series). Georgia Tech has a 32-22-3 all-time record against UNC.

I hope that head coach Mack Brown actually has his players prepared this time. There’s no excuse for the Tar Heels to drop Saturday’s contest – Georgia Tech is 3-4 and coming off a home loss to Boston College.

We said the same thing about the UVA game. At this point, anything is possible and should be unexpected.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire