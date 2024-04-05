Should the Tar Heels go after former Duke big man Christian Reeves?

Over the years, UNC basketball has become well-known for its ability to field a solid post game.

If you go back a couple decades, you’ll find program greats like Tyler Hansbrough. If you’re looking more recently, names like Kennedy Meeks and Armando Bacot have largely dominated the paint.

Over the past five seasons, a major portion of North Carolina’s identity came from Bacot. The fifth-year big man from Richmond, Va. used his COVID year last season in helping UNC to a Sweet 16 run.

Bacot has, unfortunately, exhausted his eligibility. He will take his program-leading double-double and rebound records with him, leaving the Tar Heels with a huge hole at center.

Jalen Washington will likely start at the 5-spot next year, but North Carolina also has 4-star James Brown coming in.

Let me tell you another guy who UNC should look at adding down low: former Duke big man Christian Reeves, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, April 3.

Reeves, a sophomore, has played just 16 games across his first two seasons. He redshirted this past year after ankle surgery, plus has averaged just 1.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game for his collegiate career.

I know I’m not selling Reeves well, but let me tell you why the Tar Heels should add him: he’s tall and has played against elite competition in high school.

Reeves stands at 7’1″. I can’t think of the last time UNC carried a 7-footer on its roster.

Outside of Bacot and Washington, North Carolina had very little height on its roster last year. Reeves changes that immediately.

Reeves scored just 9.2 points per game and averaged 7.4 rebounds per game during his final high school season, back in 2021-2022, but he put up these numbers at Oak Hill Academy. For those of you who like to follow the prep circuit, Oak Hill is one of the country’s premier prep programs.

Wouldn’t it be great if the Tar Heels stole someone from their archrival?

