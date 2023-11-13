Tar Heels escape Davidson trap in 74-70 win

The North Carolina women’s basketball program hosted Davidson Sunday night, looking to start their season 2-0.

Davidson walked into this meeting as no slouch, already winning their first two games with a win over USC Upstate and a shocking 57-52 win over Wake Forest. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels handled business in their first game, blowing out Gardner-Webb 102-49.

This game would be more of a struggle for the Tar Heels, with Davidson keeping pace throughout. After the Tar Heels got out to a 20-13 lead, Davidson outscored UNC 13-11 in the second quarter, and kept it close in the third, but that wasn’t enough to close the gap.

However, in the fourth quarter, the wheels started to fall off for the Tar Heels, with Davidson going on a 15-4 run for the lead. Despite struggling to find a bucket, UNC was able to claw themselves back into the game, going on a 12-6 run to close out the game and clutch their second win of the season.

One of the biggest strengths UNC has this season is their depth and that would be the difference maker in this one. They had four players in double-digits, with Deja Kelly leading the way with 18 points.

The Tar Heels will now turn their sights to Hampton University for a midweek game.

