Tar Heels drop out of AP Top 25 Poll

It was only a matter of time before UNC’s football team dropped out of the AP Top 25 Poll.

After the Tar Heels lost to UVA last weekend, there was no doubt Carolina would fall several spots.

A loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday all but sealed UNC’s fate.

On Sunday, the Tar Heels did what everyone was expecting – drop completely out of the AP Poll. They were at 17th last week.

There are several other 2-loss teams still in the AP Poll – Notre Dame and LSU to name a few. Those 2-loss team have either won several games in a row, or haven’t loss to teams they should blow out.

If UNC could win games on offense alone, they’d easily be 8-0 and possibly still in the Top 10. Carolina’s defense fooled us through the first six weeks, turning in record-breaking sack performances and actually covering receivers.

But the Tar Heels have allowed over 1,000 yards in their past two games, both to anemic offenses. They’re struggling particularly against the run, with UVA and Georgia Tech combining for 376 rushing yards.

Even if UNC beats Campbell next weekend, it doesn’t deserve to go anywhere near the AP Poll again this year.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire