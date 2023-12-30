Tar Heels close out nonconference schedule with big win over Charleston Southern

The North Carolina Tar Heels will go into the meat of their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on a winning streak. After having about 9 days off after beating Oklahoma, the Tar Heels returned to the court on Friday night and closed out their non-conference schedule with a big win.

UNC dominated from the start, beating Charleston Southern 105-60, delivering biscuits for the home crowd during winter break.

The Tar Heels opened up a big lead early, dominating from the start as they empowered their will. They took control on both the offensive and defensive ends as they led 20-9 early. They never looked back and took a 51-28 lead at halftime.

They then opened a 15-7 run to start the second half as guard RJ Davis caught fire again. Davis finished the game with 20 points and 10 assists to pace the Tar Heels while Jalen Washington had 17. The center played well early on, and finished strong for his best performance of the season.

UNC had four of their five starters in double figures with only Cormac Ryan scoring 7. In total, six players scored in double digits including Washington off the bench and Trimble who had 12.

Player of the game

For today’s game, we are going with the sophomore Washington. The center had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and grabbing 7 rebounds.

He provided a big spark off the bench for UNC and he can be a big piece moving forward when the Tar Heels hit conference play next week.

What’s next?

UNC hits the road to begin a three-game road trip. They will face Pitt on the road on Tuesday, looking to avenge some recent losses to the Panthers over the past two seasons.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire