Tar Heels climb two spots in CBS Sports’ latest Top 25 and 1

If you’re a UNC basketball player, coach or fan, there is no better time to be alive than right now.

The Tar Heels (25-6, 17-3) are one of the game’s hottest teams right now with six consecutive wins. North Carolina’s most recent win, which came on Saturday at archrival Duke, helped it sweep the season series and clinch its first outright ACC Regular Season Championship since 2016.

After an inconsistent stretch, which saw UNC lose on three consecutive Tuesdays, the Tar Heels appear to be rounding into NCAA Tournament form. The Big Dance is a reset button, providing the coldest of teams a fresh start, but you’d rather be playing your best basketball when the Round of 64 tips off.

In CBS Sports’ latest Top 25 and 1, Gary Parrish moved North Carolina up two spots to fourth.

DAILY COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Here is Monday morning’s updated @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 — complete with some thoughts on Zach Edey. 1. Purdue

2. UConn

3. Houston

4. UNC

5. Tennessee

6. Iowa State

7. Creighton

8. Arizona

9. Baylor

10. Marquettehttps://t.co/dsCC0dXCEg — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) March 11, 2024

UNC is sandwiched between Houston (third) – one of the few teams playing arguably better basketball than UNC – and Tennessee, who the Tar Heels dropped 100 points on during a late-November 2023 win.

North Carolina, Houston, UConn (second) and Purdue (first) all earned the top seeds in their respective conference tournaments. UNC will try for its first ACC Tournament title since 2016, when it beat UVA behind Joel Berry II’s MVP honors, starting with a 12 p.m. ET tip on Thursday.

