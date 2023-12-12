Tar Heels climb a spot in latest Coaches’ Poll

Through just nine games this year, it’s no secret the UNC men’s basketball team looks significantly better.

The Tar Heels are distributing the scoring more, utilizing their bench and, instead of trying to rush shots on every possession, seem like they’re playing much smarter basketball.

This smart style of play has Carolina at 7-2, with signature wins over a ranked Tennessee squad and an Arkansas program that made the Elite 8 a year ago.

We’re at the beginning of another week and – you guessed it – that means it’s poll time.

In the latest USA Today Sports Coaches’ Poll, despite a loss to fifth-ranked UConn, the Tar Heels moved up one spot to ninth.

UNC is nearing the end of its toughest, early-season stretch, playing six consecutive games against Power 5 teams. Carolina beat Arkansas, Tennessee and Florida State, but lost last week to UConn.

The Tar Heels will travel to Atlanta, Ga. and face Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. ET, then battle an undefeated Oklahoma squad on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET in the Charlotte Hornets’ Spectrum Center.

UNC hosts Charleston Southern on Friday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET to close out its non-conference schedule, then travels to Pitt four days later.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire