Tar Heels climb a spot in these CBS Sports rankings

Saturday’s 76-66 win over Boston College was a little closer than expected, but nonetheless kept UNC among college basketball’s hottest squads.

The first-place Tar Heels (15-3, 7-0 ACC) dipped deep into their bench, playing 11 different guys. While Jae’Lyn Withers and Seth Trimble were North Carolina’s most productive bench players (combined 16 points, seven rebounds), it was James Okonkwo’s appearance that surprised most who tuned in.

Okonkwo, the offseason transfer from West Virginia, made his impact felt in just eight minutes. He grabbed three rebounds and made one basket, a dunk to extend UNC’s lead to 34-31.

Elliot Cadeau to James Okonkwo to end the half, that’s what JO Can bring a lob threat. pic.twitter.com/P6vuR7cNUz — Jman (@jhardy252) January 20, 2024

RJ Davis led North Carolina on the scoresheet again with 16 points, but it was Harrison Ingram who recorded a double-double 11 points, 13 rebounds).

The Tar Heels continued playing strong defense, limiting an opponent to 70 points or less for the eighth straight game. Their perimeter defense shined in particular, with Boston College shooting just 3-of-17 from deep.

With all this being said, UNC moved up a spot in CBS Sports’ Top 25 And 1 Rankings.

The only two teams ahead of North Carolina are UConn and Purdue, who are legitimate threats to go deep in March Madness. The Huskies are trying for the first NCAA Tournament Title repeat since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007.

A win against Wake Forest on Monday might move UNC further up these rankings, but a win in Tallahassee next Saturday might put them Top 2.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire