Tar Heels climb one spot in latest NET rankings

Monday night’s UNC-Wake Forest men’s basketball game was supposed to be a battle between two of the ACC’s best teams.

What resulted, however, was the ACC’ BEST team dominating another.

The Tar Heels trailed by one at halftime, then exploded offensively in the second half for an 85-64 victory, extending their winning streak to nine games and keeping themselves atop the conference.

It was the RJ Davis show inside the Dean Dome, with UNC’s (16-3, 8-0) senior shooting guard erupting for a career high 36 points. Davis drained 14 of his 23 field goal attempts and made 4-of-5 free throws.

With North Carolina’s dominating win, it climbed to sixth in the latest NET rankings.

NET rankings are utilized to determine a team’s strength of schedule (and victory), with wins over higher-ranked teams boosting NCAA Tournament chances ever further.

UNC is undefeated at home (9-0) and on the road (4-0), plus an even .500 in neutral-site games (3-3). The Tar Heels have four quad one wins, plus 12 combined Quad 2, 3 and 4 victories.

Saturday presents another opportunity for a Quad 1 victory, with North Carolina traveling down to Tallahassee, Fla for a matchup with second-place Florida State. The Seminoles (11-7, 5-2) have won five of six ACC games since losing to UNC in Chapel Hill.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire