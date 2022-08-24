Tar Heels announce captains for Week 0 against Florida A&M

The UNC football program is still prepping for Week 0 as they host Florida A&M this Saturday in Kenan Memorial Stadium. But before the two teams kick off their season, the Tar Heels have set their captains for the game.

Mack Brown and the Tar Heels announced on Tuesday that they will have three captains for the game: Defensive back Obi Egbuna, linebacker Cedric Gray and offensive lineman Corey Gaynor.

Both Egbuna and Gray saw playing time last year for the Tar Heels while Gaynor joined the team as a transfer from Miami.

The Tar Heels will rotate captains for every game this season and it likely will be based on how the week of practice went for the team and who stood out for them.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire