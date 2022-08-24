Are Tar Heels amping up pursuit for five-star guard?

The pursuit for five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff. North Carolina has yet to land a commitment in the 2024 recruiting class but there’s no reason to worry as there’s a long ways to go.

And it appears as if the Tar Heels have their eyes on Johnson as one of the key recruits they are targeting.

The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings and with 18 offers in his recruitment, things are certainly heating up. Johnson recently caught up with Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting to dish on his recruitment and which teams are pursuing him the most:

Tre Johnson: “The most, I know Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Arkansas, Kansas, LSU, Florida State, Texas, Baylor, and Stanford. Those are the main schools that have been hitting me up.”

Johnson is being pursued by blue bloods UNC, Kentucky, Kansas, and Duke as well as in-state programs Texas and Baylor. Gonzaga is also in the mix to land him as well.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard is a player that does fit what Davis wants to do with his roster for the future so it’s not shocking to see the Tar Heels consistently reaching out. The next goal should be getting him on campus for a visit.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire