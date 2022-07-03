Tar Heels add three-star OL to 2023 class

The hot recruiting streak continued for Mack Brown and his UNC football program. On Saturday, a day after they landed three commitments, the Tar Heels added another player to their 2023 class.

Legacy prospect D.J. Geth pledged his verbal commitment to North Carolina, picking the Tar Heels over in-state South Carolina.

The Roebuck, South Carolina native had a total of 11 offers in his recruitment but made two visits, going to UNC and South Carolina before deciding to pick the Tar Heels. While UNC got a visit in early June, Geth took his visit to the Gamecocks in late June and UNC did enough to earn the commitment.

Geth has ties to UNC as his father, Ed, played basketball for the Tar Heels in the 90’s. His mother also graduated from the university.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound interior offensive lineman is ranked No. 911 overall, No. 64 interior offensive lineman and No. 11 player in the state of South Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. His commitment gives UNC 13 total recruits in the 2023 which ranks No. 23 overall now.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.