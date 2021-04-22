Tar Heels add 3-point shooting big man Manek from Sooners

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
Oklahoma forward Brady Manek celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a first-round game against Missouri in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) North Carolina has added Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek.

The school announced Thursday that the 6-foot-9 graduate is joining the Tar Heels after spending the past four seasons as a Sooners starter under now-retired coach Lon Kruger.

Manek provides the Tar Heels with an experienced big man who can step outside to stretch defenses. Manek averaged in double figures each year for Oklahoma, peaking at 14.4 points in 2020 before averaging 10.8 points last year.

Manek also shot better than 37% from behind the arc in his Oklahoma career, making 235 3s to rank fifth in Oklahoma history. His arrival should bolster the outside shooting of a team that didn't shoot well from 3-point range last season, while also helping offset some of the losses from a once-deep frontcourt.

''Brady is the perfect player for what we wanted and what we needed,'' new Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said.

The Tar Heels had seen freshman Day'Ron Sharpe opt to enter the NBA draft, freshman Walker Kessler announce plans to transfer to Auburn, and Garrison Brooks transfer for his final season at Mississippi State, where his father is an assistant coach. Rising junior big man Armando Bacot is testing the NBA draft waters and it's unclear whether he'll return to the Tar Heels.

Manek joins Virginia forward Justin McKoy as incoming transfers for Davis, who took over this month after the retirement of Hall of Famer Roy Williams.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • CMU set to hire Tony Barbee as next men's basketball coach

    Fans of the Central Michigan basketball program have been clamoring for a splash hire, and rumors swirling Thursday afternoon appear to make those dreams come true. The Chippewas have found their next men's basketball head coach in Tony Barbee, who will leave Kentucky after seven seasons as an assistant coach to John Calipari. Barbee, 49, played college basketball at UMass under Calipari while also coaching with him at Memphis from 2000-06.

  • Loyola Chicago's Krutwig says he is turning pro

    Cameron Krutwig, who helped Loyola Chicago reach a Final Four as a freshman and return to the Sweet 16 as a senior this year, has decided to turn pro and skip his final year of eligibility. Krutwig announced his decision Thursday in a YouTube video, saying it was time to move on. Krutwig is the second major departure for Loyola since a loss to Oregon State in the Midwest Region semifinals.

  • NC Senate leader: The Republican vision for North Carolina is clear

    The Republican philosophy for North Carolina is apparent to any mildly informed observer not predisposed to blind partisanship.

  • Jimmy Buffett’s doing his first in-person concerts since the ‘rona. And Florida’s got him

    Jimmy Buffett has hardly been idle during the pandemic. South Florida’s favorite troubadour put out two new albums in the summer of 2020, after all. And he streamed a bunch of concert footage and other fun stuff.

  • Syracuse coach Hillsman has 11 players enter transfer portal

    Quentin Hillsman chuckled at the thought. The women's basketball coach at Syracuse said he didn't quite know what to say when one of his young sons asked him if he was in the transfer portal. It was a valid question for a kid — dad has had 11 players enter the NCAA transfer portal since the pandemic-plagued season ended.

  • Survey: 'Faith-Based Approaches' Could Help Convince Millions of Americans to Get COVID-19 Vaccines

    An 86-year-old woman enters to receive her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic targeting minority community members at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on April 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. A new survey released by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and the Interfaith Youth Core found that COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy remains prevalent in some American communities—but a faith-based approach could prove crucial in the fight to combat it. It found that among Americans who attend some type of religious service at least a few times a year, 44% of people “hesitant” about COVID-19 vaccines said that a faith-based approach—or approaches—could impact their eventual decision to get vaccinated, and 14% of people “resistant” to the vaccine said the same.

  • Stephen Curry says he's 'gotta be' NBA MVP during hot streak

    Steph has averaged 44.8 points in his last five games.

  • Thomas Kretschmann Joins Cast of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ in Undisclosed Role (Exclusive)

    Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also recently joined the cast opposite Harrison Ford German actor Thomas Kretschmann, best known to audiences for playing Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” has joined the cast of “Indiana Jones 5” in an undisclosed role, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Harrison Ford is set to return to the role of the legendary swashbuckling archaeologist in “Indiana Jones'” fifth installment. Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also recently joined the cast. Legendary composer John Williams is also set to return, continuing a musical legacy that began 40 years ago with “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Also Read: Mads Mikkelsen Joins ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Cast in Undisclosed Role James Mangold is set to replace Steven Spielberg as the director of “Indiana Jones 5.” This will be the first time in the franchise’s four decades that Spielberg won’t direct an “Indiana Jones” movie, though he is set as a producer on the upcoming film. When “Indiana Jones 5” was first announced in 2016, it was slated for release in July 2019. It was pushed to July 10, 2020, then again to July 9, 2021, and will now be released on July 29, 2022. Jonathan Kasdan (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”) was recently brought on to edit the script after original screenwriter David Koepp, who penned 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” exited the project. Kasdan’s involvement continues a family tradition; his father, Lawrence Kasdan, wrote “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Also Read: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Cast Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers. Kretschmann, who first broke out to American audiences as Hauptmann Wilm Hosenfeld in Roman Polanski’s 2002 film “The Pianist,” also played Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Thomas Kretschmann is repped by APA, Germany’s Hoestermann and Myman Greenspan. Lucasfilm declined to comment. Read original story Thomas Kretschmann Joins Cast of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ in Undisclosed Role (Exclusive) At TheWrap

  • Carolina Panthers mock draft 4.0: Going all-out on offensive line where it counts

    The Panthers address offensive line early in this mock draft.

  • Column: With Chauvin's conviction, justice was served for once. I'll cheer when it's a norm

    Cops like Derek Chauvin can't continue to be the norm in America. Nor can a cop getting convicted for breaking the law continue to be the exception.

  • Exclusive: Here are two NCHSAA football title game sites

    The NCHSAA football playoffs end in a couple of weeks. At least two title game stadiums have been confirmed.

  • Black Bear, review: Aubrey Plaza is both a homewrecker and a mere wreck in this surreal tale

    Dir: Lawrence Michael Levine. Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon. 15 cert, 105 min The one thing that can be said about Black Bear with certainty is that there is a black bear in it – a hefty but unthreatening-looking beast with a habit of turning up at what could be called existentially pivotal moments. Beyond that, though, things start to get tricky. It might help to think of Lawrence Michael Levine’s new film as a lo-fi reimagining of a certain David Lynch classic – a Mumbleholland Drive, if you will – in which Lynch’s nightmarish vision of Hollywood has been replaced by its American indie equivalent, a hipster Purgatory rife with mind games that are vicious enough to twist reality itself. The setting is an artistic retreat at a remote, rambling lake house in upstate New York, where Allison (Aubrey Plaza) has come to be inspired. An independent filmmaker with a notebook full of blank pages, she’s looking for idea fuel – and her hosts, Gabe (Christopher Abbott) and Blair (Sarah Gadon), would seem to offer a promising mile-per-gallon rate. They’re a young artistic couple who quit the big city after struggling to make a living in their respective fields – his music, hers dance – while Blair is also expecting a baby, though without much obvious enthusiasm. Over dinner, Allison senses tension and stokes it up with loaded questions and red wine, playing the two off against each other while keeping her own cards clasped close to her chest. “You’re really hard to read,” Blair eventually tells her in a state of some confusion. “I get that all the time,” Allison counters. “But I actually think I’m so easy to read that people get confused, and make it harder on themselves.” Well, confusion certainly ensues. The conversation shifts indoors, becoming increasingly strung out and erotically charged. Things come to a crunchingly melodramatic head, and then…a cut to black, and a fresh start. The lake house is now the site of a madly fraught indie film shoot, and Allison an actress on the bourbon-necking verge of breakdown. Gabe is now her husband and director, and Blair her elegant co-star, and the two are feigning an affair in the hope that Allison’s performance might be improved by a little off-screen torment. What’s more, the film they are making seems to have been inspired by the earlier argument – except here, Allison is Blair, and Blair Allison. For the love of Paddington, Bungle and Baloo, what is going on?

  • Conor McGregor has reportedly bought the same pub in which he was famously seen on video punching an older man

    "Ye and your man's barred," Conor McGregor said on Twitter after news of the $2.5 million purchase broke on Thursday.

  • Notre Dame Spring Practice No. 12 Video: Observations And Takeaways

    Notre Dame's 12th spring practice was a light-contact affair in shorts and helmets. • 11-on-11 begins at :2:15, with a first-team offensive line combination of left tackle Blake Fisher, left guard Rocco Spindler, center Zeke Correll, right guard Andrew Kristofic and right tackle Tosh Baker. Drew Pyne is at quarterback.

  • Keyontae Johnson will not enter NBA draft, 'steadily making progress' after collapse

    Florida forward Keyontae Johnson says he's "steadily making progress" from his medical emergency, when he collapsed during a game on Dec. 12.

  • This $35 gadget helps you cook perfect steak every time, and Amazon shoppers are obsessed

    I get compliments on my steaks and hamburgers literally every single time I serve them. My salmon and tuna steaks are also always cooked perfectly. And my chicken? Forget about it... people can't get enough. I'm not trying to brand and I'm definitely no professional chef — not even close. In fact, I wouldn't even call myself an amateur chef. I just know a simple trick that takes all the guesswork out of cooking meats and fish to the perfect temperature every single time, without fail. The key is finding the right tool for the job, and all you need is one low-cost device that's available right now on Amazon. If I'm not a whiz in the kitchen, how do I cook my dishes perfectly every single time? Well, I just found a little gadget that makes it almost impossible to cook anything but perfect steak and other meats. It’s called the ThermoPro TP25H2 Long-Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, and you just pop it in your food before you put it on the grill or in the oven. It connects to your smartphone and relays internal temperature readings in real-time, and then your phone alerts you when it reaches the target temp so you can stop cooking. It’s brilliant! There are several similar products out there, but this one is particularly popular for a few reasons. Apart from the long-range connectivity and other nifty features, it costs much less than most rivals thanks to a launch price of just $50. That's doubly true right now since it's on sale on Amazon at a new lower price of just $34.99! You'll receive the ThermoPro TP25H2 itself along with two temperature sensors that run into your grill or onto your pan if you're cooking on a stovetop. At that low price, you definitely can't go wrong! Here are the bullet points from the Amazon listing, which have all the info you might need: Extended 500ft range: Wireless meat thermometer for grilling and smoking features the most powerful Bluetooth 5.0 technology to provide a strong, reliable connection to track temps 500 feet away; Monitor your cook through the simplistic ThermoPro APP and just leave the wireless thermometer inside your home or in the backyard Easy-to-Use APP: The smart thermometer APP is easy to use and meet the needs of a beginner or an experienced pitmaster; Set custom temperature, USDA preset temperature, timers, and ambient temp range for your grill or smoker via Thermopro APP, relax while you are Cooking Like a Pro Estimator cook time & Pre-temp alarm: Food thermometer uses an advanced algorithm to accurately estimate the left cooking timer, which is helpful to plan your meal; Set a Temp Pre Alarm to receive a timely notification when the meat temperature is 5/10/15℉away from the target temp, ensuring you’re ready to pull the meat off at the perfect time Precise meat probes with winders: Smoker thermometer with step-down dual probes design ensure the most precise readings be it measuring two kinds of food or ambient grill/oven temperature. With a probe temperature of 15.8℉ to 572℉ (-10℃ to 300℃) and accuracy of 1.8°F/1°C, you will be able to cook any type of meat to perfection Informative temperature graph: View your cooking temperature history in the form of a graph for all probes to help you better understand trends and temperature fluctuations throughout the entire cook; Rechargeable Thermopro meat thermometer for the grill can hold a charger for 8 months completely to meet your smoking and grilling needs

  • Former UFC, Invicta FC fighter Pearl Gonzalez signs multi-fight deal with BKFC

    MMA veteran Pearl Gonzalez has signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

  • Los Angeles could become largest US city to trial universal basic income

    $1,000-a-month per family pilot program in new budgetStockton, Oakland and San Francisco have similar schemes Stockton has led the way with universal basic income schemes in the US. Its program, launched in 2019, helped participants find full-time jobs and reduced income volatility. Photograph: Nick Otto/AFP via Getty Images Los Angeles may soon become the largest city in the US to introduce a universal basic income (UBI) program, joining its neighbors to the north – including Stockton, Oakland and San Francisco – in offering some residents a monthly cash boost with no strings attached. The $24m LA program, introduced as part of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s budget proposal, released on Tuesday, would provide $1,000 a month to 2,000 families for a year if passed by the city council. Like most other UBI plans, those given the funds can use the money however they please. “We’re betting that one small but steady investment for Angeleno households will pay large dividends for health and stability across our city and light a fire across our nation,” Garcetti tweeted on Monday, announcing the new plan with a nod to Dr Martin Luther King who, as part of the civil rights movement, called for guaranteed income programs that would work to eradicate poverty. “We’re showing what it takes to fulfill Dr King’s call for a basic income once and for all.” We’re showing what it takes to fulfill Dr. King’s call for a basic income once and for all.We’re betting that one small but steady investment for Angeleno households will pay large dividends for health and stability across our city and light a fire across our nation.— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 20, 2021 Garcetti is not alone. He is part of a 41-member network of city leaders across the nation, called the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, a group founded by the former Stockton mayor Michael Stubbs that advocates for greater racial and gender equity through monthly payments. Stockton was the first city to roll out a UBI program, and the success of its experiment has encouraged more mayors to sign on. Oakland, which announced its new “Oakland Resilient Families” program last month, is planning to provide $500 a month for 18 months to families that meet a certain financial threshold, funded by private donors. Across the Bay in San Francisco, public officials have proposed a pilot to offer guaranteed monthly income of $1,000 for six months to 130 eligible artists who were hit hard by the Covid crisis. In Marin county, 125 low-income mothers of color will soon be able to participate in a $400,000 two-year pilot, providing $1,000 in monthly payments, and in Compton 800 residents will receive $1,000 a month for two years. Similar programs are also being considered in LA county districts, including a South LA proposal, which will probably be rolled out in the coming months, that would fund 500 single-parent households with $1,000 a month, in addition to the monies provided in the city-wide plan. The idea is not without detractors. “A UBI would redefine the relationship between individuals, families, communities and the state by giving government the role of provider,” Oren Cass, the executive director of the conservative thinktank American Compass wrote in a National Review op-ed, arguing that the funds undercut work ethic. Ideas like this may be what has spurred American skepticism of guaranteed income. A 2019 gallup poll found that only 43% of Americans support the idea, compared with 77% of adults in the UK and 75% of Canadians. The following year, even in the midst of the pandemic and record levels of unemployment, a survey from Pew Research Center came to similar results. Roughly 54% of US adults polled responded that they oppose guaranteed income from the federal government. Still, Pew found, the numbers varied considerably among different demographics. The majority of Black (73%) and Hispanic (63%) adults are in favor of the program, and 63% of those in low-income households expressed their support. But, with more cities signing on, there is also a growing body of evidence that the payments do lead to progress. The first major program, launched in Stockton in 2019, actually helped participants find full-time jobs, reduced income volatility and increased security and wellbeing. With no strings attached, recipients spent 40% on food, 25% on merchandise, and 12% on utilities. “In Stockton, like much of America, there’s this puritan ethos of, ‘I work hard. If you don’t work, you shouldn’t eat,’” former mayor Stubbs, who now serves as an adviser to California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, told Bloomberg. “And [we’re] really illustrating to people, no, just like you there are people who are working hard who are struggling – not because they’re lazy, but because wages haven’t kept up with inflation, wages haven’t kept up with costs.”

  • Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek revealed he injured his eye while swinging from an excavator David Dobrik was controlling

    Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek revealed the accident occurred while David Dobrik was driving an excavator.

  • Joy Reid tells Jimmy Fallon that being relieved at the Chauvin verdict is part of the problem

    With the surprising (because this is America) news that police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts (second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter) for his caught-on-camera murder of George Floyd coming down in the late afternoon on Tuesday, late-night shows will have another day to process what that shockingly unprecedented verdict means. Stephen Colbert recorded a succinct and heartfelt announcement at The Late Show, the show proper having already been locked in by the time the jury’s unanimous verdict was read, while Jimmy Kimmel only made a passing reference during his monologue, wishing Chauvin “good luck in prison,” adding, “You’ll need it.”