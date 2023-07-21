Tar Heel linebacker Gray named to PFF’s Preseason All-ACC Defensive Team

It’s no secret that defense is not a bright spot for the University of North Carolina football team.

Opponents tended to have field days against the Tar Heel defense last season, racking up 5,697 yards (6th-worst total allowed in the FBS). UNC allowed 28 points in all but five of its games (Florida A&M, Virginia Tech, Miami (FL), Pitt and Georgia Tech)). What seemed like easy tackles for Carolina turned into long runs and touchdowns.

There was a constant for the 2022 defense who returns for his senior season – linebacker Cedric Gray, who will be a focal point the Heels continue relying on in hopes of closing out close games.

As a reward for his solid junior campaign, Gray was named to Pro Football Focus’ Preseason All-ACC Defensive Team.

Gray finds himself as the lone Tar Heel on PFF’s Preseason All-ACC Team with a duo of Seminoles, Tigers and Blue Devils, plus a quadruplet of Hurricanes. Florida State is expected to contend for the ACC crown with UNC and usual winner Clemson, while Miami hopes to creep its way into ACC Championship contention as well.

Gray made his living last year as a physical, strong tackler. He compiled 144 tackles, third-most in the entire FBS, 82 of which were solo tackles. Gray reached the 10-tackle mark in six of his 14 starts.

The linebacking corps should be one of the Tar Heels’ most talented groups, as Gray is joined by Power Echols, Gio Biggers and DeAndre Boykins (combined 239 tackles, 11 pass breakups, four sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble).

Carolina’s secondary and defensive line have plenty of talent, but are question marks ahead of the season. If UNC wants to stop opponents from racking up yards at will, they should lean on Gray and the rest of its linebackers.

