Tar Heel Football gets comedic shoutout on Saturday Night Live

If your adrenaline was still pumping last night from the UNC’s thrilling, 41-31 victory over a ranked Miami squad, chances are you stayed up late.

The story of the night was new Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez Walker, whose family was on hand to watch him deliver the best game of his college career (six catches, 132 receiving yards, three touchdowns). Carolina’s defense, despite allowing 31 points (14 of those were in garbage time), sacked Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke three times and shutout the Hurricanes in the third quarter.

Not too long after the game, UNC got a shoutout on a pretty well-known late night show.

On Saturday Night Live, while Kenan Thompson appeared on set as Deion Sanders, anchor Colin Jost gave the Tar Heels a comedic mention. while explaining to “Deion” college football’s remaining undefeated teams.

Deion Sanders stops by the Update desk. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/cf5QN8xT3I — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2023

At the 1:31 mark, while “Deion” highlights that no team is perfect and asks Jost to name an undefeated team, Jost goes into highlighting several squads.

He leads off with UGA, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Washington.

Right after Washington, Jost mentions the Tar Heels.

Granted, it was in a humorous fashion, but pretty cool that our favorite school was briefly talked about on America’s favorite late night show.

