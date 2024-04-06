This Tar Heel will be cheering for the Wolfpack this weekend

Apr. 5—Like the majority of American sports fans who participate in the annual tradition of joining office pools and predicting the outcome of games in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, I have torn up my bracket and tossed it in the trash.

As a diehard fan of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and an alumnus of the institution down in Chapel Hill, I went with my heart instead of my head and picked UNC to climb the ladder and cut down the net after this Monday's national championship game. Sadly, the Heels got rolled by the Crimson Tide of Alabama in last week's Sweet 16 action.

I could pout, take my ball and go home. Instead, this weekend I'm jumping on the bandwagon and rooting for the Wolfpack of N.C. State University, the Cinderella story of the big ball known as March Madness.

It took an unlikely five wins in five days in the ACC Tournament for N.C. State to even make it to the Big Dance, advancing to the NCAA tourney after upsetting UNC. The Wolfpack's magical run has continued, as 11-seeded N.C. State knocked off ACC rival Duke in an Elite Eight matchup Easter Sunday.

Now, State is in the Final Four, facing top-seeded Purdue University with a berth in the natty on the line.

Some of my fellow UNC fans find it galling that a true-blue Tar Heel would ever pull for N.C. State. After all, the chant from back during my collegiate years went something like "Duke is puke. Wake is fake. But the team I hate is N.C. State."

Truth be told, I have never really hated the Wolfies. Sure, when the Pack is battling against the boys in sky blue, my loyalties are with UNC. I've always considered N.C. State a sister school as a fellow member of the greater UNC System, which ranges from Western Carolina University to Elizabeth City State University.

Instead, the ACC rival that historically has earned my highest level of disdain is the evil empire of Duke University, also known as the University of New Jersey at Durham and affectionately misspelled as Dook.

But with Mike Crewcutsky... Crywhiskey...Kerkeklsi, er, Coach K no longer prowling the sidelines for the Blue Devils, I have found that my level of hate for the Dookies has diminished dramatically.

I was discussing this phenomenon with another hoops fan at a local sports pub while watching N.C. State take out Creighton. We agreed that it's just not the same despising Dook without Coach K and his constant rat-faced expression of disgust that looked like somebody broke wind after dining at Taco Bell.

We both also agreed that Coach K and former UNC coaching rival Roy Williams seemed to actually enjoy each other's company during "Coach K & Roy Williams: Rivals Reunited," an hour-long special on the ACC Network back in February. Retirement seems to have mellowed K out a bit.

On the other side of the equation, I have been shocked at the amount of hatred for all things UNC, often characterized by the abbreviation ABC: Anybody but Carolina.

I'm especially surprised at the reasoning for some Blue Devil fans who attended, say, WCU or Appalachian State and who absolutely abhor UNC. "I applied to Carolina, but they didn't accept me," they rationalize.

Oh, so you think you had a shot at getting into Duke?

I'm reminded of something I saw online a couple years ago — I wear a WCU T-shirt because I went to school there; you wear a Duke T-shirt because you went to Walmart.

A handful of N.C. State friends are horrified that I will sometimes pull for their beloved Wolfpack and that I consider Dook a more objectionable rival. "We hate Carolina," they said. "But we don't matter as much to Carolina fans as Duke does. And we don't like that."

Typically, I root for UNC first and foremost, and then for other ACC teams when they are playing outside of the conference. Sure, there was a time when I couldn't bring myself to want Dook to beat the Taliban or the Russian army, but that's not the case anymore.

So this weekend, I'm supporting the Cardiac Pack from Raleigh to pull off a miracle even bigger than when the school upset heavily favored Houston to win the national championship in 1983.

But if they can't get it done this year, it's ABC — Anybody but Connecticut (as in defending champ UConn).

Bill Studenc, who began his career in journalism and communications at The Mountaineer in 1983, retired in January 2021 as chief communications officer at Western Carolina University. He now writes about life in the mountains of Western North Carolina.