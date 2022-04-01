What is a Tar Heel? How about a Blue Devil? The history behind UNC and Duke’s nicknames.

Kimberly Cataudella
·6 min read

The Battle of North Carolina

The Duke vs. UNC Final Four game Saturday is one of the biggest North Carolina sporting events of all time. It might be stressful or even strain some relationships, but it’ll be an iconic moment for many sports fans in the Tar Heel State. What we’re all wondering: Who will win? Unpack this weekend’s event with The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer below.

Recommended Stories