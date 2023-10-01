Tapping out Houston a hopeful sign for Texas Tech football | Williams

A Friday for a college football team tends to be one of the easiest days of the week. The hard work and heavy hitting leading up to a game is done. By that time, as Spike Dykes used to say, the hay's in the barn.

Friday night is movie night for Texas Tech football players, a time to relax and unwind before the game ahead. Joey McGuire delivered a message, though, this Friday.

"I told them last night it was time to start being the team that we think we are," McGuire said Saturday after Texas Tech beat new Big 12 member Houston 49-28. "We did a good job today. We've just got to build off today and go from there."

Of course, Texas Tech should beat Houston, in years past, now and in years to come. No reason for the Red Raiders to not handle a team that's moving up from the group of five to a power conference. Vegas oddsmakers know it. They installed Tech as more than a touchdown favorite. Some in the home crowd hooted in derision, given the Red Raiders' upset losses at Wyoming and West Virginia.

On Saturday, the Red Raiders asserted an upper hand on the Cougars in all sorts of ways. Drae McCray returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and Loic Fouonji blocked a punt and ran it in for another. Tahj Brooks and Cam'Ron Valdez both rushed for 106 yards, the first time two Tech rushers have topped 100 in a conference game since 1998. The defense, skewered by four Donovan Smith touchdown passes in a 35-28 first half, zipped the Cougars in the second half.

"Man, we needed that," McGuire said. "I was really proud of the team."

The contributions from all corners allowed the Red Raiders to nurse Behren Morton through an entire game after the starting quarterback didn't throw during the week because of a sore shoulder. Morton threw for 161 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

For one half, Smith threatened to be winning quarterback of the Texas Tech-Houston game, once for each team, in back-to-back years. The Frenship grad picked up where he left off last year when he ran for a walk-off touchdown in Tech's 33-30 double-overtime victory.

Then he was rolling with his new team for two quarters. But as easy as the Cougars made it look in the beginning, they made it look just as hard later.

"I thought Donovan handled this entire situation very well," Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said. "He kept the focus on his play and on our team with everything around him. First half, good; second half, not good. We've got to play better around him."

Smith transferred to Houston after last season, not content with uncertain playing time in a quarterback room with Tyler Shough and Morton. For a time Saturday, it looked as if he would laugh last. He hit touchdown passes of 6 yards to Bryan Henry, 16 yards to Samuel Brown, 49 yards to Joseph Manjack and 41 yards to Dalton Carnes.

Four TD strikes in the Cougars' first five series. The first three put Houston ahead by a touchdown. The fourth tied it.

Maybe Smith chirped toward the home sideline after the first. Tony Bradford said, "It was on after that."

The Red Raiders had to draw the line.

"If you don't have our jersey on, we don't like you. It's just that plain and simple," the Tech defensive tackle said. "Now outside of football and everything, wish him well, wish him the best with his career and everything like that, but it's personal when you try to come back into our home and try rolling in and defeat us at the Jones. We're always going to do our best to protect the Jones."

Under McGuire, the Red Raiders are 8-2 at home. They're back on the road next week at Baylor. The Bears delivered one of those two Tech home setbacks last season, resoundingly so, 45-17.

If the Raiders are going to start being the team they think they are, they can pay back that humiliation for their next act.

