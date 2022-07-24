Tapia hits base-clearing triple
Raimel Tapia delivers a bases-loaded triple into right-center field, driving in three runs and giving the Jays a 5-0 lead
Raimel Tapia delivers a bases-loaded triple into right-center field, driving in three runs and giving the Jays a 5-0 lead
Detroit Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander began the season in the start rotation but has worked out of the bullpen since returning from an injury.
Insulin is an essential drug to treat diabetes. Despite existing for over 100 years, 'evergreening,' supply chain issues, and more are keeping insulin costs high.
A joint investigation with local police and federal agents led to loads of guns and drugs in a storage unit on July 19.
Xander Bogaerts grounds a ball to the left side, allowing Jarren Duran to score and putting the Red Sox on the board in the 1st inning
The Red Sox attempted to play baseball on Friday.
Minneapolis, a city still split along racial lines. Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesThe legacy of structural racism in Minneapolis was laid bare to the world at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street, the location where George Floyd’s neck was pinned to the ground by a police officer’s knee. But it is also imprinted in streets, parks and neighborhoods across the city – the result of urban planning that utilized segregation as a tool of white supremacy. Today, Minn
Toronto's Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam Friday night after Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the Fenway Park lights and didn't hustle after it. Tapia's sprint around the bases highlighted a record scoring outburst for the Blue Jays, who surpassed the franchise mark for runs in a game with their 25th during the fifth inning. Tapia hit the second inside-the-park slam in Toronto's history — both of them at Fenway.
After a record-setting win in the opener, the visiting Toronto Blue Jays hope they saved something for the second game of their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.
The Detroit Tigers and left-hander pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez have been in contact. The 29-year-old has been on the restricted list since June 13.
The Jarheads Motorcycle Club is made up of Marine Corps veterans and their spouses.
The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 talk to Yahoo Entertainment straight from San Diego Comic-Con about how emotional the movie is going to be.
In less than 24 hours, the Oak Fire near Yosemite was almost twice as large as the Washburn Fire and Agua Fire combined.
Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was tossed for arguing with the umps ... following a home run by Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani.
An inside-the-park grand slam helped propel the Toronto Blue Jays towards, er... a euphoric night.
This is an all-time clip from Lefty.
Reggie Jackson and Goose Gossage had planned to not attend in protest of the induction of David Ortiz because of his failed PED test.
Madison Bumgarner ripped Nationals OF Victor Robles for admiring his long home run in the eighth inning with his team down 7-1.
Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night. Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies. Castellanos was booed by many in the crowd of 38,542 during another rough night at the plate.
As the MLB trade deadline looms, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has to decide if the club should pursue players like Juan Soto.
Preseason College Football AP Poll All-Time Rankings: What schools got the most respect from the preseason AP polls since 1950?