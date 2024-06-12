What Is Tapentadol? The UCI Flags Rising Concerns Over the Opioid Painkiller in Pro Cycling

Tim de Waele - Getty Images



The Mayo Clinic describes Tapentadol as being used to relieve moderate to severe pain, including pain after surgery. It’s also used to treat pain severe enough to require opioid treatment and when other pain medicines do not work. It’s typically prescribed for chronic, ongoing pain. But lately, it’s been showing up in the pro peloton, and both the UCI and the Movement for Credible Cycling have raised concerns.

Tapentadol is not yet a banned substance, but has been described as “ten times stronger” than Tramadol, which was widely used before being banned in 2019. The drug was approved in the U.S. in 2008 and Europe in 2010. It’s categorized in the U.K. at the same level as morphine and heroin.

According to Le Temps, Tapentadol was discussed at a meeting of the Professional Cycling Council on May 29. The UCI voiced concerns over the substance’s presence among WorldTour riders and last year asked the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to add Tapentadol to its monitoring program in an effort to ban it entirely.

Le Temps quoted the minutes from the meeting, “The UCI expressed their concerns for a new substance called Tapentadol, which may possibly be used as a replacement for Tramadol. More analysis is needed, but if used, it is believed to be ten times stronger than Tramadol.”

A 2023 study by the British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine found that Tramadol increased time trial performance by 1.3 percent in “highly trained” cyclists. Tapentadol is reportedly much, much stronger. Le Temps also reported that MPCC president Roger Legeay said that his organization has written to WADA to call for the prohibition of Tapentadol.

“It took us twelve years to get Tramadol banned. This time, we hope that the authorities will be quicker. Healthy athletes have no need to resort to therapeutic products of this nature. Furthermore, it should be stressed that analgesics reduce or eliminate pain, which is a performance-enhancing factor,” said Legeay.

