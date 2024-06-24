Tap, nap, snap! Watch a BJJ competitor suffer gratuitous damage thanks to an incompetent referee

In what’s got to be one of the worst cases of terrible officiating in a combat sport, an incompetent Brazilian jiu-jitsu referee did a competitor completely dirty over the weekend.

It happened at the Versus Invitational 4 in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and comes to us from X user @Max_Randall, who posted the video of the BJJ competitor locked in a super tight triangle choke while on his back. While he lays there obviously unable to escape, his opponent then takes hold of an armbar, at which point you can see the guy tap out. A moment later, he clearly goes unconscious from the choke and yet another moment later, while he’s out cold, his arm breaks while the referee just stands there watching.

Tap, nap, snap … Yikes.

This is so bad, even the guy’s opponent looks up at the referee in disbelief.

Check it out, but fair warning that it’s graphic:

Worst ref job in history at yesterdays Versus invitational. Guy taps, then goes to sleep, then gets his arm snapped while unconscious, THEN keeps getting choked for like 7 seconds while asleep. THEN the ref does the useless Brazilian-leg-lift.#BJJ #MMA pic.twitter.com/M2E3vAuVlU — Max Randall (@Max_Randall) June 24, 2024

