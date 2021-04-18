Taos relies on 'next man up'

Apr. 18—Next man up has become the mantra for the Taos High School boys basketball team.

The Tigers lost All-State forward Abdul Khweis on the second day of practice this spring to an ACL tear and then this season's leading scorer, Anthony Padilla, suffered a significant ankle sprain in the fourth game.

Yet, Taos was still voted the No. 1 team in the NMOT Sports poll of coaches.

The Tigers, however, lost by six points at home to Española Valley on Monday, followed by a two-point loss at Los Alamos on Wednesday, setting themselves up for a tough slog through District 2-4A to earn a state championship berth.

"That's what it really is, the next man up," said coach Hernando Chavez. "Obviously, losing Abdul and Anthony in a season is kind of a freak thing. It's nothing you prepare for or expect. But, at the same time, I also do feel that the kids we have, all the kids at that varsity level have a good feel for the system offensively and defensively. And so when we have to plug new guys in there and experiment with different lineups, we feel that they all have a pretty good sense or idea of what we're asking them to do."

Padilla is expected back Tuesday, so he'll have missed a total of three games. But, in a shortened season, going 1-2 over those games could be crucial. With six districts, there will be only two wildcard teams joining the district champs.

"Everything can change so quickly," Chavez said. "Losing those two kids to injury, it's not like you can take two or three games to get a feel for each other. If you drop one district game, if someone runs the table, you might not make the state tournament. You can't get back in there as a 10 seed and then make some noise. You've got to go in there basically winning the district and these guys know that."

With the injuries, the Tigers tried to change their identity a little bit, trying to become a more interior-oriented team, getting 6-foot, 6-inch sophomore Daemon Ely more minutes alongside 6-7 senior Josiah Duke.

"I think it's great," Duke said. "When Daemon was at football, I was playing against shorter guys (in practice) and I wasn't getting as much experience. As soon as Daemon came back, I remember I went up for a shot and he swatted me and I was like, 'Oh man, I'm going to have to change up my game plan.' "

The twin towers have the potential to dominate inside.

"Since I came up as 8th-grader, freshman, Jo has been right there putting an elbow into my throat, bodying me, giving me bruises, but it's all to get me better," Ely said. "We have enough size on the team to control the paint, basically. We're both 6-6, Jo is probably 6-7, there's no reason we can't control the paint. I love that type of game. I love getting the ball."

Although the Tigers had a significant bump in the road this past week, the team remains optimistic.

"Pressure is a good word, it's not a bad word," Chavez said. "If there's pressure around a program, it means we're doing some good things. We've made the state tournament all three years (he's been coach). We've won three district tournament titles in a row and had two runs at the quarterfinals."

The players certainly know what they have to do to succeed.

"Personally, it's all about executing," Duke said. "I can have a good night and I can score, but if I'm not running through the plays, everything just falls apart on offense. If I stay too long in one spot, the offense gets stagnant."

And players have stepped up, Chavez said.

"Edgar Varela is an all-district shooting guard, but he's a tremendous leader for us," he said. "Mateo Espinoza, he's impacting the game so much for us on the defensive side of the ball. It's not the stuff a lot of people are going to notice, but I notice it. You go back on the film and he's just disrupting teams, taking them out of everything they want to do offensively."

At this point, Chavez said, the Tigers need to take care of business the rest of the way and hope someone hands the Sundevils a loss.

"When COVID came around, I don't want to say expectations changed, because they didn't," he said of making a deep run into the state tournament. "But I would say maybe the emphasis changed. And we are gracious and grateful that we have the opportunity to have a season. We're all competitive, us as coaches and these guys as players. So, we just need to look at what can we do to win the district title and get into the tournament, and see how things play out after that."