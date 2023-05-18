Tao Geoghegan Hart successfully undergoes surgery after crashing out of Giro d'Italia

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) at the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Tao Geoghegan Hart has successfully undergone surgery to reduce his fracture in the hip and femur area following his crash during stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia.

The Ineos Grenadiers co-leader crashed out of the race in a multi-rider fall just past the summit of the Colla di Bossi climb with 69km to race on Wednesday. He was unable to stand and indicated to his teammates to continue without him, knowing he was injured and that his Giro was over.

Geoghegan Hart was taken to the Villa Scassi hospital in Genova by a race ambulance. He underwent surgery late in the evening after doctors realized the complex nature of his fracture.

"I'm devastated this is how my Giro ended," Geoghegan Hart wrote on social media on Wednesday evening." Thank you all for your messages and support. I was so excited about the remainder of this race and loving every minute of it. Arrivederci Giro d'Italia."

Read more

Tao Geoghegan Hart fractures hip in Giro d'Italia crash - a 'big shock' for Ineos



'I was really lucky' – Thomas keeps Giro d'Italia lead as Geoghegan Hart crashes



Tao Geoghegan Hart abandons Giro d'Italia after stage 11 crash

Ineos Grenadiers team manager Rod Ellingworth confirmed on Thursday morning that Geoghegan Hart had undergone surgery. The Villa Scassi hospital also issued a brief update.

"The patient underwent surgery during the evening to reduce and fix a complex fracture of the femur," the statement reads, indicating osteosynthesis with plates or screws, was also carried out.

"The surgery was carried out by the team of Dr. Luca Pandolfo, the director of the Orthopedic and Trauma unit of the Villa Scassi hospital. The surgery and post-operation phase went well. The patient is is good condition and is starting a process of rehabilitation."

Ineos Grenadiers were initially in shock after Wednesday's stage but focussed on defending Geraint Thomas' maglia rosa during Thursday's stage 12 to Rivoli near Turin.

Before Friday's first high mountain stage to Crans Montana in Switzerland, Thomas leads Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Vista) by just two seconds, with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) third at 22 seconds.

"As a team, we've be got to look ahead," Ineos Grenadiers lead director sportif Matteo Tosatto told Cyclingnews on Thursday.

"It was a huge blow to lose Tao, he was fighting for victory and could have won the Giro, finished on the podium or massively helped Geraint Thomas. Tao and Geraint could have done great things together, now Geraint is the sole leader of the team."

Thomas revealed that the riders had swapped messages with Geoghegan Hart via a group chat and wished him a rapid recovery.

"He's in good spirits. He had his operation and hopefully, he'll be back soon. He has great support from the team and his family and friends," Thomas said.

"It was a shock at first but we've had a good spirit in the team all year and we're just looking to continue that now."

With the loss of Filippo Ganna to COVID-19 in the first week and Geoghegan Hart's crash, Ineos Grenadiers are down to six riders as the high mountain stages begin. Pavel Sivakov also crashed hard on stage 11 but was able to continue in the Giro, and was back pulling the peloton during Thursday's stage.

Ben Swift and Salvatore Puccio can work on the flat roads and early parts of the climbs, while Laurens De Plus, Sivakov and Thymen Arensman will play a vital role in the mountains.