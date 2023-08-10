Tao Geoghegan Hart to leave Ineos Grenadiers for Lidl Trek on three-year deal from 2024

Tao Geoghegan Hart won the 2020 Giro and the 2023 Tour of the Alps with Ineos Grenadiers

Great Britain's former Giro d'Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart will join Lidl Trek on a three-year deal from next season.

He started riding for Ineos Grenadiers in 2017, winning the 2020 Giro and this year's Tour of the Alps.

Geoghegan Hart, 28, is currently recovering from a broken hip sustained in a crash at this year's Giro.

"I am really looking forward to see what we can achieve at races together," he said.

"Personally, I see myself as a Grand Tour rider, but I am really hungry to try to take wins in any race that I line up at throughout the season.

"The team has big goals and partners who are willing and able to support those ambitions."

He struggled for form after wining the Giro in 2020, but looked back to is best this season before crashing out of the Italian Grand Tour.

"I believe I still have plenty of growth as an athlete and showed in 2023, up until the injury, what I can do as a leader," the Londoner added.

"I'm incredibly motivated to get back to that feeling and place, and I believe that Lidl Trek will be a brilliant place for me to do so."