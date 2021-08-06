Tanzania opposition leader in court on terrorism charges

·3 min read

The leader of Tanzania's main opposition party appeared in court on Friday on terrorism charges that his supporters have denounced as a politically-motivated move to silence dissent.

It was the first time Freeman Mbowe was seen in public since his arrest along with other members of his Chadema party on July 21, just hours before they were to hold a public forum on constitutional reform.

Mbowe, 59, flashed the V-for-victory sign as he arrived at the court in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam, transported in a green van from the prison.

Security was tight and police prevented most opposition supporters from entering the court, with Chadema saying on Twitter that 11 members of the party were arrested when they turned up.

Mbowe has been charged with terrorism financing and conspiracy in a case that has triggered concern among rights groups and Western nations about the state of democracy under Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The case against Mbowe and three other co-defendants was adjourned until August 13 as prosecutors want it to be handled by a higher court, prosecutor Pius Hilla said.

Defence lawyer Peter Kibatala said that they had expected initial procedures to be completed at Friday's session.

"I would urge they make it quick to protect rights of the accused and the fact that Mbowe's case is of public interest. I hope we will move a step forward when we come to court next week so that hearing starts at the High Court."

Other opposition parties expressed solidarity with Mbowe, and urged Hassan to have the case dropped.

"Moments like this take Tanzania a step backwards... the president's wisdom is needed so that we move forward," said James Mbatia, leader of the NCCR-Mageuzi opposition party, and one of the few supporters allowed inside the courtroom.

- 'No basis in law' -

Mbowe had initially been due to appear in court via video link from prison on Thursday but the case was postponed to Friday because of connection problems, Kibatala said.

On Thursday, riot police had broken up a demonstration by his supporters who were waving banners "Mbowe is not a terrorist" and "Free Freeman Mbowe", and Chadema said there were a number of arrests.

Kibatala said Thursday the charges against Mbowe "have no basis in law," describing them as "opportunistic and probably politically motivated."

Mbowe's arrest came four months after Hassan took office following the sudden death of her predecessor John Magufuli.

There had been hopes Hassan would usher in change from the autocratic rule of Magufuli, nicknamed the "Bulldozer" for his uncompromising style.

But Chadema leaders say the arrests of Mbowe and his colleagues reflect a deepening slide into "dictatorship."

"Freeman Mbowe, parliamentarian for 15 years, leader of the official opposition in parliament for 10 years and head of the largest legal opposition party for 17 years is not a terrorist," Chadema's deputy chairman Tundu Lissu said on Twitter.

"He's a political prisoner of the Samia dictatorship."

Prosecutors say the terrorism charges against Mbowe do not relate to the constitutional reform forum Chadema had planned to hold in the northwestern port city of Mwanza last month, but to alleged offences last year in another part of Tanzania.

str-txw/np/amu/ri

Recommended Stories

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spars with CNN reporter in off-the-rails interview

    Lindell went from talking about hugging his interviewer to angrily accusing him of lying in a matter of seconds.

  • CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

    CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. “Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.

  • Texans still want too much for Deshaun Watson

    The Texans made it known promptly after quarterback Deshaun Watson reported for training camp that they’re willing to trade him. The problem was, and still is, that they want too much for him. Per a league source, the Texans still haven’t softened their trade expectations for Watson, despite the lingering uncertainty regarding his career. It’s [more]

  • Friends of woman who died on hike demand ‘investigation’ after date let her return to car alone

    ‘This mountain doesn’t care who you are, or how great of a hiker or an experienced hiker you are,’ fire department spokesperson tells reporters

  • Trump push for faster, but wasteful dishwashers appears headed for rinse cycle

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump really got the crowd going last year when he promised them faster dishwashers. "Anybody have a new dishwasher?" Trump said at the campaign rally in Milwaukee in January 2020, using hyperbole to claim modern, efficient dishwashers needed 10 cycles to clean dishes. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I'm sorry for that," Trump said. "I'm sorry for that. It's worthless. They give you so l

  • African American residents of this small Virginia town are determined to block a Wegmans warehouse

    The early December skies were foreboding as the protesters shivered in the chill outside a Wegmans grocery store. Still, they marched and held their signs high: "Wetlands over Wegmans," "Not in my backyard," "#Save Brown Grove!!!" Among them were my cousins Renada Harris, 40, and Bonnica Cotman, 50. I've known them all my life, and I had never imagined them as activists, yet here the two sisters were, among the leaders of the group. In the past few months, I'd watched them go all-in trying to sa

  • White House fires back at Florida's GOP governor over handling of COVID surge

    The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.

  • Police arrested an accused rioter who dressed like George Washington when storming the US Capitol

    "I am unsure of the gentleman's first name but ... he was inside the Capitol and was dressed as George Washington," an anonymous tip said.

  • Off-the-grid ‘River Dave’ ordered out of private woodland despite locals supporting him for 27 years

    David Lidstone built his cabin in New Hampshire off the Merrimack River

  • A toxic legacy: Masculinity in the Republican Party requires subservience to Donald Trump

    An old adage says that youth is wasted on the young. Given Republican men's inability to grow up, it appears we are now wasting it on the old, too.

  • Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described on Thursday a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags.

  • Texas border city pitch tents to quarantine COVID-19-positive migrants

    MCALLEN, Texas — A south Texas city at the center of the border crisis pitched a series of emergency outdoor tents to house migrants who have tested positive for the coronavirus after being released from Border Patrol custody.

  • See bodycam of Florida man’s bubble washed up on the beach: ‘Is this all you have?!’

    It’s a giant hamster wheel! It’s an oversized COVID replica! It’s a UFO!

  • Bill Gates says he regrets his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, calling it a 'huge mistake'

    Bill Gates spoke with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday - his first public appearance since his divorce was finalized.

  • Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera get into another intense argument on ‘Hannity’

    On Hannity Thursday, Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera and conservative pundit Dan Bongino once again renewed their intense on-air feud. This time they were butting heads over how the Biden administration has been handling Covid at the southern borders, where thousands of Covid-positive migrants are reportedly being let into the country. The back and forth between the two mostly consisted of them talking over each other, with Rivera saying things like “you’re so full of crap,” and calling Bongino “a cheap-shot artist.” Bongino responded with comments like, “it’s not my fault you don't research anything before you come on the air.” There have been multiple times since April that the pair have gotten into it on the air, an ever-growing feud that includes butting heads over police killings of Black Americans, and getting heated over Israeli-Palestinian violence. So at this point you could say they’re getting pretty good at it.

  • A timeline of Chris Chan's incest charge and the yearslong online troll obsession with the 'Sonichu' creator's relationship with her mother

    Christine Chandler faces an incest charge. Here's a timeline of the allegations, which originated with messages on online forums years ago.

  • Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam - report

    The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is "gradually running out of steam" as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at the ministry, cited examples where Afghan government forces were able to retake some districts captured by the Taliban last month, although he added that insurgent activity was notable this month near big provincial centres. The Taliban's rapid territorial gains in Afghanistan's rural areas over the last few months caught many off guard, particularly the Afghan government.

  • Israel 'ready to attack Iran' as new president Ebrahim Raisi is sworn in

    Israel warned it was “ready” to strike Iran on Thursday as the regime’s new president was due to be sworn in by the Iranian parliament at a ceremony in Tehran.

  • Suspect arrested for hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes

    A man has been arrested in connection with the death of "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes, who was hospitalised following a hit-and-run. Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested on Thursday, the New York Police Department said. Ms Banes was hit by a scooter or motorcycle during the incident in early June while she was crossing a street in New York City, near the Lincoln Centre.

  • Who is Kathy Hochul, Cuomo's potential successor as N.Y. governor?

    With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s career on the line, all eyes are on his lieutenant, Kathy Hochul, who would become the state’s first female governor if she replaces him.