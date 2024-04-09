Tanya Oxtoby: Players 'aspiring to be better' under NI manager - Platt

Angela Platt, director of women's football at the Irish FA, says she is "very happy" with the tenure of Tanya Oxtoby as Northern Ireland manager.

Former Chelsea assistant manager Oxtoby was appointed in August.

Oxtoby's NI finished third in their Nations League group and drew their opening Euro 2025 qualifier with Malta.

"The professionalism and standards that she has brought to the table really means our players are aspiring to be better every single day," Platt said.

Platt was speaking to BBC Sport NI in Zenica in place of Oxtoby, who will miss Northern Ireland's second Euro 2025 qualifier in Bosnia-Herzegovina after falling unwell following Friday's draw with Malta at Windsor Park.

The inaugural Nations League campaign under Australian Oxtoby provided high points, but Northern Ireland struggled for consistency and finished third in League B3 behind the Republic of Ireland and Hungary.

NI retained their place in League B for Euro 2025 qualifying with a 3-1 aggregate play-off win over Montenegro, but their opening Euro qualifier was a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Malta, who are ranked 87th in the world.

Despite the inconsistent start under Oxtoby, who replaced Euro 2022 manager Kenny Shiels, Platt says she is pleased with the progress - especially behind the scenes.

"I'm very happy with the work that Tanya has put in with her staff team as well," said Platt.

"The players have obviously adjusted to that. It's vey different in terms of the style and the environment that she has created behind the scenes in the very important thing for us.

"That's the environment we wanted to create, and that's something the players are responding really, really well to."

'We have that ambition and optimism'

Angela Platt was appointed as the Irish FA's first director of women's football in September 2021 [BBC]

In Oxtoby's absence in Zenica, coach Stuart McLaren will take charge of the team alongside IFA girls' elite youth academy manager Danielle McDowell Tuffey and goalkeeping coach Roy Carroll.

Friday's draw with Malta and the virus that has hit the Northern Ireland camp - with Oxtoby being the latest casualty - means it has been a rocky start to Euro 2025 qualifying.

Despite the flat opening performance and Oxtoby's illness, Platt said Northern Ireland and the IFA have "still got that ambition and optimism" to qualify for major tournaments.

"There are obviously a lot of things we are keen to work on and continue to develop," Platt added. "The players know that and the staff team know that.

"Everyone can say that it [Oxtoby's absence through illness] can be considered as disruption, but we don't.

"We have the plans and processes in place. It's important that we are clear that it continues, regardless of who is here and who is not.

"That's the way that Tanya wants it, she wants to make sure that there are principles that we adhere to and combine that in terms of the playing aspect, which we continue to develop."

Platt added that, if she is feeling well, Oxtoby will be in communication with her coaching team through the match.

"Tanya would have wanted to be here herself and it goes without saying that she is devastated not to be here.

"We will make sure there are lines of communication so that she can interact as and when she can and if she is well enough."