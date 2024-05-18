Tanor Bortolini set for return to Wisconsin in 2024

National Football League schedule release day was last week on Wednesday, May 15.

The Green Bay Packers will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2024 season. The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. Eastern kickoff on September 15.

That game means a return to the state of Wisconsin for former Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini.

The Colts selected Bortolini with the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. His Wisconsin career finished after the 2023 season. It concluded with 27 starts for the Badgers over four years — 13 at center, 13 at left or right guard and one at tight end. He most recently started all 12 of the team’s games at center in 2023 and allowed only one sack in 477 chances, according to PFF.

The former Badger is set to enter his rookie season with the Colts as a backup at both guard positions. His versatility and athleticism should help him see the field for the sooner than later.

