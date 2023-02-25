Tanoh Kpassagnon signs contract extension with Saints

Friday brought word that the Saints and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon were close to agreement on a contract extension and things have progressed since that point.

Kpassagnon’s agent David Canter announced that his client has signed an extension with the NFC South club. No terms of the deal have been announced.

Kpassagnon entered the league as a Chiefs second-round pick in 2017 and he joined the Saints in 2021. He appeared in 15 games last season and finished the year with 28 tackles and two sacks.

In 84 career games, Kpassagnon has 121 tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

David Onyemata, Marcus Davenport, Shy Tuttle, and Kentavius Street remain on track for free agency on the New Orleans defensive line.

