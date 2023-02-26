Tanoh Kpassagnon’s agent announces contract extension with Saints

There it is: the New Orleans Saints have signed defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon to a contract extension, per his representative David Canter of GSE Football. Kpassagnon’s agent did not disclose terms of the agreement, though, so we’re still waiting to see what he is getting in return for coming back for 2023 — and maybe beyond. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero described this as a multiyear deal when both sides were still negotiating it, so Kpassagnon could be around for a while.

He’s been a good player in the rotation along the line, most often lining up out on the edge at defensive end but occasionally bumping inside to defensive tackle. Kpassagnon has generated 32 quarterback pressures and 8 sacks through two years on the team, per Pro Football Focus charting, while holding his own in run defense.

Does this mean anything for the other defensive linemen headed for free agency in New Orleans? The Saints have their work cut out for them in re-signing pending free agents like Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, and Malcolm Roach. Retaining Kpassagnon at least makes it easier to move on from some of those guys, but others should still return if the price is right.

