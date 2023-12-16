How Tanner Wiegerink's career performance ended Hope basketball's skid

HOLLAND - After losing two games in a row - in late, heartbreaking fashion, the Hope men's basketball team was quickly down 10 against Wittenberg.

Staring a possible three-game skid in the face, Hope senior Tanner Wiegerink elevated his game to a new level.

The senior from West Ottawa put together a career-high 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Flying Dutchmen past Wittenberg 67-57 on Saturday afternoon at DeVos Fieldhouse.

"The way we finished after the last two games was huge. We had to get back on that winning road and it gives us a boost of momentum," Wiegerink said. "It was tough shaking the losses off because we thought we played well. But we know we can play with the best teams in the country. I wouldn't want to play us."

Wiegerink also had four blocks and went 10-for-12 from the free-throw line.

"He was really, really good. No turnovers. He was really focused," Hope coach Greg Mitchell said. "Last week really hurt us but Tanner and Sam Carlson played differently. Sam defensively and Tanner offensively. He is a leader and knows his days are numbered and put us on his back for a while, which was huge."

After losing late because of turnovers, then again because of missed free throws, this was a huge step for Hope (5-2) heading into the holidays.

Hope trailed 10-1, then 16-6 before a 10- run tied the game. Ben Wagar gave Hope its first lead at 25-24 and Wiegerink threw down a dunk to push the Hope lead to 31-27 at halftime.

Hope's Tanner Wiegerink had a career high in scoring and rebounds against Wittenberg on Saturday.

In the second half, Clayton Dykhouse hit a 3-pointer and Wiegerink threw down another dunk to make it 40-31 and the Flying Dutchmen were able to keep the distance.

Dykhouse (Zeeland East) finished with 13 points and two steals. Marcus Wourman had 10 points and three assists. Gabe Quillan had six points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Trey Killens led Wittenberg with 25 points.

Hope's Justice Mims missed the game with an illness.

Hope heads on its first road trip of the season with two games in Chicago, then two in New York the next two weeks.

"It is huge because we have had these seven games at home. We had two tough losses and had to find our mojo again," Mitchell said. "It is so big to go on the road with the team, no distractions, just the team. It will be a lot of fun."

