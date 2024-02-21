Tanner seniors leave behind strong program after Elite Eight loss

Feb. 21—HANCEVILLE — It's been a long journey for the Tanner seniors.

As freshmen, the Rattlers endured a season with just one win. Now, as seniors, they leave after back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.

"We had a lot of people leave, and we struggled going one and whatever we were," said senior Skylar Townsend. "We kept the motivation and just kept pushing through everything."

"We feel like we've left it in a pretty good spot," Townsend said.

Tuesday's loss wasn't how Tanner envisioned its season coming to an end. Facing the No. 1 Mars Hill Panthers, the Rattlers just weren't able to keep up in a 82-56 loss.

"Our game plan was to speed the game up and let our guys be athletes, and we did that, but after halftime they had a couple guys come out and get hot," said Tanner head coach Dale Taylor. "Mars Hill is a great team. They're 25-2 for a reason. Do I think they're 26 points better than us? No, but tonight they were."

Mars Hill led 21-13 after the first quarter and 36-28 at halftime. A 29-14 third quarter allowed the Panthers to pull away.

Tailan Hall led the Rattlers with 14 points, while Townsend added 13 and Matthew Fletcher had 10. Carson Thrasher led Mars Hill with a game high 27 points.

While the season may not have ended the way they wanted, the players felt the loss didn't take away from what they accomplished, which was an 18-8 record, Limestone County champions, area champions and regional finalists.

"I'm thankful I was able to come home and join the journey," Hall said. "It's been a long road, and I'm thankful I got to be a part of it."

Along with Townsend and Hall, Tanner loses three more seniors in Karl Parham, Tre'J Lett and Darrell Howard. Those seniors believe the future of Tanner basketball is bright.

"We have a lot of good young guys coming up that should keep us in the same spot that we are now and hopefully go further," Townsend said.

—caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2