Tanner Mordecai joins former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan with passing mark set against LSU

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai is having a day against LSU. At the time of writing this, the Badgers lead the No. 13-ranked Tigers 31-28 entering the fourth quarter. Mordecai is up to 303 passing yards and three touchdowns on the day, having undoubtedly his best day as a Wisconsin Badger.

Believe it or not, Mordecai today became the first Wisconsin passer with 300+ passing yards since September 7, 2019, when Jack Coan threw for 363 yards against Central Michigan.

There are several more instances of this happening between 2010 and 2019 leading into Coan as a starter, including Joel Stave setting the mark three times and Russell Wilson twice. But from Coan to Mordecai, which included 34 games played by Graham Mertz, the Badgers never had a 300+ yard passer.

Mordecai is ending his short Wisconsin career on a high note today as the program moves into 2024 and welcomes in former Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke as its new signal-caller. Careers aren’t made in bowl games, but Mordecai’s performance today should be applauded for years to come.

