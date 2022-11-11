Tanner Mordecai, Bo Nix and Drake Maybe make the Maxwell Award weekly honor roll

Tanner Mordecai was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week as the SMU quarterback had a huge game in a win versus Houston.

The senior quarterback threw for nine touchdowns and ran for another in what was one of the most exciting games of the college football season.

Bo Nix sparkled once again and it was yet another sharp performance from North Carolina freshman Drake Maye, who might just be the best quarterback in the nation right now. Maye has lived up to the hype and beyond in his performances this season.

The Maxwell Football Club awards the Maxwell Award, annually given to the nation’s top college football player. They also hand out the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player in college football.

Every March, the club hosts an annual awards gala at the Harrah’s in Atlantic City, N.J.

Check out the six players who made this week’s Maxwell Award Weekly Honor Roll!

QB Tanner Mordecai, SMU

It was video game numbers from Mordecai as he led SMU to a 77-63 win over Houston. Mordecai finished with 28-for-37 for 379 passing yards with nine touchdowns as well as a rushing touchdown on 54 carries. The impressive output from the senior quarterback led him to being named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week.

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

The junior running back consistently puts together impressive performance after impressive performance as Michigan continues their steady climb up the rankings. On Saturday at Rutgers, Corum had 109 rushing yards on 20 carries along with two touchdowns. It was a strong showing against a defense that has been solid against the run this year.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon

The Ducks quarterback might as well reserve a spot in the weekly honor roll at this point. His showing in Saturday’s win at Colorado was impressive with his arm (20-of-24 for 274 yards with two touchdowns) and running (nine carries for 16 yards with two touchdowns). Perhaps no quarterback has helped his NFL draft stock more this year than Nix.

Story continues

RB Miyan Williams, Ohio State

Corum wasn’t the only Big Ten running back to stand-out over the weekend. Playing in brutal conditions where throwing the ball was nearly impossible, Williams reliably ran between the tackles to the tune of 111 yards with two rushing touchdowns in a win at Northwestern.

WR Michael Jackson III, USC

It wasn’t always pretty from USC, but the Trojans did score plenty of points in a 41-35 win over Cal. A sophomore wide receiver, Jackson had a nice haul with five catches for 115 yards with two touchdowns. He also had one rush for 19 yards.

QB Jason Bean, Kansas

The Jayhawks got an impressive (and needed) 37-16 upset of Oklahoma State on Saturday. Bean was impressive, going 18-of-23 for 203 yards with two passing touchdowns as well as running the ball four times for 93 yards and a touchdown as Kansas became bowl eligible.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA downed Arizona State over the weekend with Thompson-Robinson stating his case pretty strongly to be one of the Pac 12’s best offensive players. He completed 13-of-20 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while running the ball 10 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Impressive stuff.

QB Drake Maye, UNC

The freshman quarterback can’t be stopped as Maye led the Tar Heels to a win over Virginia. Maye was 26-of-37 for 293 yards with two touchdowns, also adding a touchdown along with 74 rushing yards on 16 carries. So far this year, Maye is closing in on 3,000 passing yards with three games left in the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire