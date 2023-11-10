Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai appears close to returning for Badgers. But will he play vs. Northwestern?

MADISON – Is quarterback Tanner Mordecai close to retuning to Wisconsin’s lineup?

The sixth-year senior, who has missed the last 3 ½ games because of a broken right hand suffered against Iowa, got more work in practice this week as the Badgers prepared to host Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mordecai was listed as questionable on last week’s availability report, but head coach Luke Fickell acknowledged he wasn’t quite ready to play against Indiana.

“When they can warm up it’s a start,” Fickell said Monday when asked about Mordecai. “But does that really mean they can take you out there and put you in the best position to win a football game?

“We also can’t put somebody out there who can’t protect himself and doesn’t give us the best opportunity.”

Moredecai continued to progress during the week, however, and could be available to play against Northwestern if he feels good in pre-game warmups.

Tailback Braelon Allen and wide receiver Chimere Dike have missed the last 1 ½ games since suffering injuries against Ohio State. Their status for the Northwestern game might not be determined until warmups.

Mordecai has completed 63.7% of his passes for an average of 187.8 yards per game, with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke took over after Mordecai was hurt against Iowa and has started the last three games.

Locke has completed just 60 of 121 passes (49.6%) in his three starts. He hit 21 of 41 attempts for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-14 loss to Indiana.

UW’s offense in the last two games has scored just four times, including three touchdowns, on its last 24 possessions.

Locke spoke candidly earlier this week when asked to evaluate his performance at Indiana.

“I think for me,” he said, “there’s probably 10 or 11 plays in that game that I’d say I wanted back. Whether it be an errant throw, a bad decision in the run game, a bad defensive ID by me. Just little things here and there.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tanner Mordecai close to returning from injury for Wisconsin Badgers